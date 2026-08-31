PM Shehbaz, Iranian President Pezeshkian review bilateral ties, cooperation

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of State Summit in Bishkek, reviewing the latest developments in Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields.

During the meeting, the two leaders expressed their resolve to further promote and strengthen bilateral ties and stressed the need to fully utilise opportunities to expand cooperation in different sectors.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Kyrgyzstan on a three-day official visit, where he was received by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, Prime Minister Shehbaz will address the SCO summit on September 1 and present Pakistan’s position on regional and global issues. He will also participate in the SCO Plus Summit.

The prime minister will attend the opening ceremony of the World Nomad Games as the chief guest and hold bilateral meetings with leaders of participating countries to discuss bilateral relations, trade, investment, regional cooperation and other matters of mutual interest.

On September 2, Prime Minister Shehbaz will hold talks with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov during his official visit to Kyrgyzstan. The two leaders will discuss various aspects of Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan relations.

The SCO summit will also be attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the presidents of Russia, China and Iran. The prime ministers of Pakistan and India will be in Bishkek at the same venue this week.

Federal ministers Jam Kamal Khan, Abdul Aleem Khan and Attaullah Tarar are also accompanying Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.