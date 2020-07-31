COVID-19 can be knocked out with sacrifice, says UK envoy in Eid greetings
Associated Press of Pakistan
06:29 PM | 31 Jul, 2020
COVID-19 can be knocked out with sacrifice, says UK envoy in Eid greetings
Share

ISLAMABAD – British High Commission in Islamabad Christian Turner on Friday while greeting the people of Pakistan on the eve of Eidul Azha, said the festival reminded the importance of sacrifice which could only lead to knocking out the COVID-19 pandemic.

The high commissioner, ,in his video message in urdu on his Twitter handle, said the people had already sacrificed a lot due to the pandemic including their sports and traveling activities.

"We have sacrificed sports like this empty ground shows.

The upcoming Pakistan and England cricket series is very important. It shows that we will knock the disease for six," he commented while standing in an empty playground with no player around.

He said though he was sad for not traveling whole of Pakistan, the same sacrifices were paying off with lower COVID-19 cases in Pakistan and called for extra caution on Eidul Azha.

The high commissioner also announced that British Airways was resuming its flights from Pakistan what was the manifestation of Pak-UK friendship.

More From This Category
President Alvi for remembering poor, needy during ...
10:00 AM | 1 Aug, 2020
Pakistan says forces responded to unprovoked ...
10:39 PM | 31 Jul, 2020
PHA Lahore, SA Group sign MoU to develop Urban ...
08:22 PM | 31 Jul, 2020
PIA announces charter flights to and from Paris
07:37 PM | 31 Jul, 2020
COVID-19 can be knocked out with sacrifice, says ...
06:29 PM | 31 Jul, 2020
13 builders commit economic activity up to Rs1.3 ...
06:05 PM | 31 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Madonna’s coronavirus post flagged, then removed by Instagram
04:10 PM | 31 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr