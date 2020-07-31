Govt raises petroleum prices day before eid

ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Friday announced an increase in the prices of petroleum products with Rs3.86 per litre increase in the price of petrol.

According to a notification issued by the finance ministry, an increase of Rs3.86 has bee approved in petrol price, taking new price to Rs103.97 per litre.

The Imran Khan-led government has raised the price of High Speed Diesel (HSD) by Rs5 to Rs106.4 per litre, while the price of Light Speed Diesel has reached Rs62.86 after Rs6.62 per litre increase.

The new price of kerosene oil now stands at Rs65.29 after an increase of Rs5.97 per litre.

The new prices will come into effect from 12am tonight.