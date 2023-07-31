BISE Quetta Matric Result 2023 (Check results here)

Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education has announced Matric results 2023 for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part II.

The candidates can check the results here https://bbiseqta.edu.pk/

The results can also be checked manually through the official gazettes that will be published by all boards soon.

How to check BISE Quetta Matric Result 2023 through SMS?

Students can also get their results by sending their roll numbers in a text message to 5050.

Several boards including Multan, Lahore, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal boards will also announce the results of SSC (10th Class), Annual Examination 2023 results today.