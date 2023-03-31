Search

Pakistan

Pakistani government's Twitter account blocked in India

Web Desk 11:40 PM | 31 Mar, 2023
Pakistani government's Twitter account blocked in India
Source: A screenshot of Twitter account

ISLAMABAD – Twitter has blocked the official account of the Pakistani government from being viewed in India after receiving a legal demand.

A notice on the social media platform stated that the company's guidelines compel it to withhold entire accounts in response to a valid legal demand, such as a court order.

However, the account, @GovtofPakistan, remained available for viewing and interaction from countries such as the United States and Canada.

