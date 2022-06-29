India blocks Radio Pakistan’s Twitter account over highlighting rights violations in occupied Kashmir

08:50 AM | 29 Jun, 2022
India blocks Radio Pakistan’s Twitter account over highlighting rights violations in occupied Kashmir
Source: Radio Pakistan
Share

ISLAMABAD – India has blocked the Twitter account of Radio Pakistan for highlighting the human rights abuses in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, denying access to information and restricting democratic freedom of expression.

Radio Pakistan’s spokespersons Chaudhry Zameer Ashraf has expressed concerns over the Indian move, adding that the state broadcaster always upholds objectivity in its news stories, strictly abiding by international journalistic norms.

He urged Twitter to immediately restore access to Radio Pakistan twitter account in India to ensure freedom of speech and access to information.

Earlier, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar expressed serious concern over India’s blocking of official accounts of Pakistan embassies in the United Nations, Turkey, Iran, Egypt and others.

In a statement, he said diminishing space for plurality of voices and access to information in India is extremely alarming.

He said social media platforms must abide by applicable international norms.

Pakistan blames India for blocking Twitter access ... 09:47 AM | 28 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has expressed concerns over an Indian move to restrict the access of its missions abroad to ...

More From This Category
Gen Bajwa says Kartarpur Corridor a symbol of ...
11:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
Musician Salman Ahmad appointed Imran Khan’s ...
11:31 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
Telecom operators warn of shutting down cellular, ...
10:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
ECP bars PM Shehbaz from inaugurating Hydropower ...
10:28 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
Eid-ul-Adha 2022: Ruet body to meet tomorrow for ...
09:34 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
Met Office warns of urban flooding as monsoon ...
09:02 PM | 28 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Musician Salman Ahmad appointed Imran Khan’s focal person on culture
11:31 PM | 28 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr