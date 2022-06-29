India blocks Radio Pakistan’s Twitter account over highlighting rights violations in occupied Kashmir
Share
ISLAMABAD – India has blocked the Twitter account of Radio Pakistan for highlighting the human rights abuses in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, denying access to information and restricting democratic freedom of expression.
Radio Pakistan’s spokespersons Chaudhry Zameer Ashraf has expressed concerns over the Indian move, adding that the state broadcaster always upholds objectivity in its news stories, strictly abiding by international journalistic norms.
He urged Twitter to immediately restore access to Radio Pakistan twitter account in India to ensure freedom of speech and access to information.
Earlier, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar expressed serious concern over India’s blocking of official accounts of Pakistan embassies in the United Nations, Turkey, Iran, Egypt and others.
In a statement, he said diminishing space for plurality of voices and access to information in India is extremely alarming.
He said social media platforms must abide by applicable international norms.
Pakistan blames India for blocking Twitter access ... 09:47 AM | 28 Jun, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has expressed concerns over an Indian move to restrict the access of its missions abroad to ...
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- India blocks Radio Pakistan’s Twitter account over highlighting ...08:50 AM | 29 Jun, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:34 AM | 29 Jun, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 29 June 202208:21 AM | 29 Jun, 2022
- Gen Bajwa says Kartarpur Corridor a symbol of Pakistan’s commitment ...11:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
-
- Zara Noor Abbas sets temperature soaring with latest photoshoot07:42 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Amna Ilyas draws severe backlash over new photoshoot06:40 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Ertugrul star Burcu Kiratli’s new bold photos break the internet05:47 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022