India blocks Radio Pakistan’s Twitter account over highlighting rights violations in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD – India has blocked the Twitter account of Radio Pakistan for highlighting the human rights abuses in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, denying access to information and restricting democratic freedom of expression.

Radio Pakistan’s spokespersons Chaudhry Zameer Ashraf has expressed concerns over the Indian move, adding that the state broadcaster always upholds objectivity in its news stories, strictly abiding by international journalistic norms.

He urged Twitter to immediately restore access to Radio Pakistan twitter account in India to ensure freedom of speech and access to information.

Earlier, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar expressed serious concern over India’s blocking of official accounts of Pakistan embassies in the United Nations, Turkey, Iran, Egypt and others.

In a statement, he said diminishing space for plurality of voices and access to information in India is extremely alarming.

He said social media platforms must abide by applicable international norms.