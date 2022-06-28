Pakistan blames India for blocking Twitter access of its embassies abroad

09:47 AM | 28 Jun, 2022
Pakistan blames India for blocking Twitter access of its embassies abroad
Source: File Photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has expressed concerns over an Indian move to restrict the access of its missions abroad to Twitter.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said India has withheld access to the twitter handles of Pakistan’s embassies in Iran, Turkiye, Egypt and the Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York and many others.

The spokesperson urged Twitter to immediately restore access to the Pakistan missions' accounts and ensure adherence to democratic freedoms of speech and expression.

He said the social media platforms must abide by the applicable international norms.

A day earlier, Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a vague reference said that New Delhi blocked Pakistan's participation in a high-level dialogue on global development held virtually on the sidelines of the BRICS moot.

Last week, nearly two dozen non-member countries participated in the BRICS meeting virtually however there was no representation from Pakistan.

A statement issued by Foreign Office said that Beijing engaged with Islamabad prior to the BRICS meetings, where decisions are taken after consultations with all BRICS members, including extending invitations to non-members.

Without naming its archrival India, Pakistan said a member country blocked its invitation.

Pakistan rejects Indian attempts to host G20 ... 11:41 PM | 25 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Saturday rejected Indian attempts to hold G20 meetings in the Indian Illegally Occupied ...

More From This Category
Pakistan minister Khursheed Shah tests positive ...
10:54 AM | 28 Jun, 2022
Ishaq Dar likely to return next month, replace ...
11:35 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
Sikh pilgrims arrive in Pakistan to mark Ranjit ...
10:29 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
Gilgit Baltistan unveils Rs119bn budget for FY ...
09:57 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
Sindh gets much needed Rescue 1122 as complete ...
08:45 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
Pakistan inks deal with France to suspend $107mn ...
10:59 PM | 27 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
#HinaAshfaq’s bold photos at #beach set internet on fire
11:25 AM | 28 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr