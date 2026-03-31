Heavy rain alert issued for Lahore and across Punjab until April 4

LAHORE – The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in Punjab has issued an alert for heavy rains across the province warning residents to take precautions.

The alert, announced by the PDMA spokesperson, predicts severe rainfall in most districts starting April 1 and continuing until April 4.

Cities and districts expected to receive rainfall include Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Jhang, and Chiniot, as well as Rawalpindi, Murree, Galyat, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Talagang, and Gujranwala. Other areas under alert include Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Sargodha, Mianwali, Sheikhupura, Gujrat, Khushab, and Mandi Bahauddin.

Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, and surrounding regions may also see rainfall, with rivers and streams in Dera Ghazi Khan and the Sulaiman Range expected to swell.

Following the directives of Punjab’s Chief Minister, all relevant departments, district commissioners, and deputy commissioners have been placed on high alert.

DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia stated that rescue teams and district administrations have been instructed to remain prepared, with a special warning for possible landslides in hilly areas.