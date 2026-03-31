Infinix launches NOTE 60 Series at Lahore event

LAHORE – Infinix on Saturday launched its NOTE 60 Series in Lahore, unveiling a new smartphone lineup that the company said combines artificial intelligence features, 5G connectivity and upgraded performance for young users.

The launch event was attended by media representatives, technology experts, influencers, and industry officials, during which the company presented the new series under its campaign slogan, “Take Note, Take Lead”.

A key feature highlighted at the event was the AI Matrix Display, which Infinix described as an intelligent interface offering personalised notifications, dynamic visual cues and interactive functions aimed at improving day-to-day user experience.

Guests were also given a hands-on demonstration of the device, including its AI features, Snapdragon-powered 5G performance and design inspired by high-performance automotive styling.

The event also featured a live performance by artist Faris Shafi and a dance performance by the Dynamite Crew.

Speaking at the launch, Infinix Pakistan CEO Simon Feng said the NOTE 60 Series reflected the company’s vision for a more connected and empowered generation in Pakistan.

“The NOTE 60 Series reflects our vision for Pakistan, a more connected, more empowered generation,” he said. “With 5G and AI-driven experiences, we are enabling users to move faster, create freely, and lead in a rapidly evolving digital world.”

JBL officials also highlighted their collaboration with Infinix under the “Sound by JBL” partnership, saying the initiative aimed to deliver enhanced audio experiences to users.

Infinix also announced a collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies at the event. Company officials said the partnership was intended to strengthen mobile performance and speed through the integration of Snapdragon technology.

Representatives of Pininfarina, commenting on the design collaboration, said the partnership aimed to blend performance-oriented aesthetics with smart-device innovation for the new series.

According to Infinix, the NOTE 60 Series offers upgraded performance, next-generation connectivity and a premium design language aimed at consumers seeking both productivity and entertainment features.

The company said the smartphones are now available nationwide through retail outlets and online platforms.