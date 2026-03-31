OGRA hikes LPG price by Rs78 per kg; domestic cylinder cost rises

ISLAMABAD – The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has increased the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

OGRA issued a notification regarding the price hike. According to the notification, the price of LPG has been increased by Rs78.28 per kilogram.

Following this increase, the new price of LPG stands at Rs304.12 per kilogram, making a household LPG cylinder Rs923.71 more expensive.

The new price for an 11.8-kilogram domestic LPG cylinder is now Rs3,588.59.

The notification states that the revised LPG prices will take effect from April 1.