Qatar suspends visa-on-arrival facility for Pakistanis amid Middle East tensions

DOHA – Qatar has suspended the visa-on-arrival facility for Pakistanis travellers due to prevailing situation in the Middle East as the US-Israel conflict with Iran continues to escalate.

The Pakistan Embassy in Qatar issued an advisory stating, “Pakistani nationals intending to travel to Qatar are advised that visa-on-arrival facility is currently not available due to prevailing situation”.

Officials at the embassy have stressed that travelers must obtain a valid visa before traveling to Qatar. A new advisory for Pakistani citizens warns that entry into Qatar will be denied without proper visa clearance.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump told aides he’s willing to wind down US military campaign against Tehran, even if Strait of Hormuz remains firmly under control of Iranian forces.

Officials warn this could leave Iran in command of the vital waterway, pushing any effort to reopen it to a later, more complicated phase. Trump and his team concluded that trying to force open the strait now could drag the war far beyond the administration’s target timeline of four to six weeks.

Instead, POTUS wants to focus on crippling Iran’s navy and missile stockpiles while pressuring Tehran diplomatically to resume free trade.

If diplomacy fails, US may urge European and Gulf allies to take the lead in reopening the strait. While military options are still on the table, they are not the immediate priority. Despite this strategic restraint, Trump’s public rhetoric has been fiery. On Monday, he threatened to “completely obliterate” Iran’s power plants, oil facilities, and Kharg Island if a deal is not reached quickly.

Over weekend, USS Tripoli and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit arrived, while troops from the 82nd Airborne Division have started deploying. Up to 10,000 additional ground forces may be sent if needed.