Today Gold Price in Pakistan – Per tola Gold, Silver Rates – 31 March 2026

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold Rate stands at Rs475,962 in Pakistan on March 31, 2026 after slight gains in international market.

The cost of 10 grams of gold was increased by Rs3,343 to reach Rs408,060 amid roller coaster ride of bullion. Silver followed the same upward trend in Pakistan, with its price rising by Rs70 to reach Rs7,524 per tola.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Unit Increase New Price Gold Per Tola Rs3,900 Rs475,962 Gold 10 Grams Rs3,343 Rs408,060 Silver Per Tola Rs70 Rs7,524

However, despite these recent gains, gold remains on track to record its worst monthly performance in more than 1.5 decades. Analysts say surging energy prices have dampened hopes that the US will cut interest rates this year, putting pressure on the precious metal.

In global trading, spot gold climbed 1.5% to $4,578.89 per ounce as of 0235 GMT. Meanwhile, US gold futures for April delivery rose 1.2% to $4,611.30, signaling renewed activity in the bullion market.

Market experts believe geopolitical developments also played a role in the price movements. Gold prices rebounded in early Asia-Pacific trading after US President Donald Trump said he was willing to end the US military campaign against Iran. The remarks triggered a “risk-on” response across financial markets.

Even so, bullion has still dropped more than 13% during the month, putting it on course for its steepest decline since October 2008. The sharp fall has largely been attributed to the strength of the US dollar and fading expectations that the US Federal Reserve will reduce interest rates anytime soon.