Xi says ready to work with Trump to strengthen China-US ties

BUSAN, South Korea – Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday said he was prepared to continue working with US President Donald Trump to build a solid foundation for bilateral relations and foster a stable environment for the development of both nations.

Meeting with Mr Trump on the sidelines of an event in Busan, Xi said that under their joint guidance, China-US ties had remained broadly stable despite periodic differences.

“China and the United States should be partners and friends. That is what history has taught us and what reality needs,” he said, urging both sides to “navigate through winds and waves” to ensure steady progress.

Xi said China’s economy grew 5.2 per cent in the first three quarters of the year, describing it as “resilient and promising.” He reiterated that Beijing’s focus remained on reform, opening up, and sharing development opportunities rather than challenging others.

On trade, Xi said both countries’ economic teams had reached consensus on key issues, calling for swift follow-up steps to boost confidence in the global economy. He said the business relationship should serve as the “anchor and driving force” of bilateral ties.

Xi also highlighted areas for cooperation, including artificial intelligence, anti-money laundering, telecom fraud, and public health, adding that dialogue was preferable to confrontation.

He noted that China will host APEC 2026 and the United States the G20 Summit next year, saying both sides could support each other to promote global growth and stability.