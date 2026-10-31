Azfar Ali Nasir named New Chief of Social Media Protection and Regulatory Authority

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has appointed former Punjab caretaker minister Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir as chairman of the Social Media Protection and Regulatory Authority (SMPRA), giving him task of another body overseeing social media platforms and enforcing online content regulations.

Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control issued formal notification confirming Nasir’s appointment for 5-year term, amid government’s efforts to strengthen oversight of the country’s digital space.

According to notification dated October 30, 2026, the appointment has been made under Section 2D of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act, 2025.

Nasir is no stranger to government affairs, having previously served as a minister in Punjab’s caretaker administration. His portfolio included responsibilities related to religious affairs, housing and urban development. He also served as chairman of the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and the Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (CBD Punjab), bringing administrative and public-sector experience to his new position.

The appointment comes as Pakistan moves forward with implementing its amended cybercrime legislation, which grants SMPRA extensive regulatory authority over digital platforms. Under the law, the authority is empowered to oversee social media platform registration and licensing, establish compliance guidelines, investigate complaints involving unlawful online content and direct the removal or blocking of material that violates applicable regulations.

It can also impose penalties and take regulatory action against platforms that fail to comply with legal requirements, including restrictions on their operations. The regulatory body was established under amendments introduced in 2025 to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, expanding the government’s legal framework for addressing online misinformation, prohibited content and digital platform accountability.

The latest appointment also comes against the backdrop of continuing debate over Pakistan’s cybercrime laws and their implications for freedom of expression. While the government defended stronger digital regulations as necessary to address misinformation and online harm, journalists’ organisations and human rights groups have raised concerns about potential restrictions on free speech and the misuse of regulatory powers.

With Nasir now appointed for a five-year term, attention will turn to how the authority exercises its powers, handles complaints and balances online safety with constitutional protections. The development follows earlier announcement in March 2026 naming Islamabad Advocate General Ayaz Shaukat as the authority’s first chairman.