vivo Y32 brings Premium Styling with Exceptional Battery Life for Busy Lifestyles

LAHORE – vivo officially launched sales of its new Y32 smartphone across Pakistan, introducing a powerful combination of long-lasting battery performance, stylish design and enhanced durability for users who demand more from their everyday devices.

Built around the theme “Power Long, Grow On,” the vivo Y32 brings an impressive 8000mAh BlueVolt Battery, 44W FlashCharge technology, reverse charging and a host of protective features designed to deliver a reliable smartphone experience. The new device is particularly aimed at busy professionals, mobile workers, students and everyday smartphone users who want extended battery life without compromising on appearance or functionality.

Massive 8000mAh Battery

One of the key highlights of the vivo Y32 is its 8000mAh BlueVolt Battery, designed to keep users connected throughout demanding schedules. From continuous GPS navigation and video calls to photography, entertainment and online communication, the smartphone promises dependable performance during extended periods of use.

According to vivo, the Y32 retained 20% battery capacity after a simulated 12-hour day involving a combination of work-related activities and personal smartphone usage. This extended endurance makes the device a practical option for delivery riders, business professionals, field workers and frequent travelers who need their smartphones operational throughout the day.

The smartphone also supports 44W FlashCharge for convenient charging, while reverse charging allows users to share battery power with compatible devices. Additional features, including Overnight Charging Protection, Battery Life Extender and Bypass Charging, are designed to support safer charging and improved long-term battery performance.

6-Year Battery Health Adds Long-Term Reliability

Beyond daily battery endurance, vivo has introduced its 6-Year Battery Health technology to enhance the Y32’s long-term usability. The company says laboratory testing demonstrated that the battery can retain at least 80% of its original effective capacity after 1,500 complete charging cycles.

Based on a charging frequency of once every 1.5 days, vivo estimates that the battery can deliver approximately six years of reliable performance.

Y32 has also undergone testing under extreme temperature conditions. According to the company, the device can withstand four hours of standby exposure at -20°C and preserve storage functionality for 24 hours at -40°C under laboratory conditions. These features reflect vivo’s focus on delivering a smartphone designed for both everyday convenience and long-term ownership.

Premium Design with Attractive Colors

Despite housing a large battery, the vivo Y32 maintains a stylish appearance with a carefully crafted rear design.

Its metallic camera module features a distinctive volcanic crater-inspired shape, complemented by a premium textured finish that gives the handset a modern look.

The smartphone is available in three appealing color options:

Twilight Red

Sunset Orange

Meteor White

A side-mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor adds convenience and provides quick access to the device.

IP69 Protection and Titan Glass boost Durability

The vivo Y32 also places significant emphasis on durability, incorporating several protective technologies intended to make the smartphone more resilient during everyday use. It comes with IP69-rated dust and water resistance, supported by a triple-module water-resistant structure.

Features such as Wet-Hand Touch and One-Tap Water and Dust Ejection further improve usability in challenging conditions. For additional protection against accidental drops, the smartphone combines Titan Glass with an integrated cushioning structure.

According to vivo, the Y32 has earned the SGS 5-Star Premium Performance Mark for Overall Unit Drop Resistance and has passed military-grade shock resistance testing. The company is also including an AirSpring Technology drop-resistant protective case with the device, offering another layer of protection for everyday use.

vivo Y32 Price in Pakistan and Availability

The vivo Y32 is officially available across Pakistan from October 31, 2026, with two storage variants introduced for customers.

Variant Price vivo Y32 6GB RAM + 128GB Rs82,999 vivo Y32 6GB RAM + 256GB Rs99,999

Customers can purchase the smartphone through vivo’s official online store, authorized e-commerce partners and retail outlets nationwide.

The device is also available through vivo Experience Stores, including locations at Packages Mall and Hall Road in Lahore, as well as authorized outlets in Karachi, Hyderabad and other cities.

With the introduction of the Y32, vivo is expanding its smartphone lineup in Pakistan by combining high-capacity battery technology, extended battery health, premium styling and enhanced physical protection.

The combination of an 8000mAh battery, 44W fast charging, IP69 protection and long-term battery health technology gives the handset a distinctive position among smartphones aimed at users who prioritize endurance and durability.

For customers seeking a dependable device for demanding workdays, entertainment and everyday communication, the vivo Y32 offers an attractive new option in Pakistan’s smartphone market.

vivo continues to expand its international presence through its research, development and manufacturing operations. The company operates across more than 60 countries and regions and reports a global user base exceeding 500 million.