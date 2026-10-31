LPG Prices jump around Rs15/kg in Pakistan ahead of Winters

LAHORE – Another blow to Pakistanis as Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) jacked up the price of LPG by Rs14.73 per kilogram.

With new price revision, the price of 11.8kg domestic LPG cylinder has been increased by around Rs175. After the increase, the new price of a domestic cylinder has been set at Rs3,470.09.

LPG October New rate LPG per kilogram Rs279.34 Rs294.08* Domestic cylinder (11.8kg) Rs3,296.23 Rs3,470.09

November prices are Rs877.90 higher than January’s, showing an increase of approximately 33.9% since the beginning of the year.

The timing is important because LPG consumption typically increases during winter, particularly in northern Pakistan and communities without reliable piped natural gas.

Commercial users may face higher operating costs, potentially leading to more expensive food and beverages. Residents in Lahore and other areas without sui gas could face a particularly difficult winter.

Pakistan’s notified LPG prices reflect several components, including the international Saudi Aramco contract price, the dollar exchange rate, producer costs, petroleum levy, GST, and permitted marketing, distribution and transportation margins.

LPG price in 2026