Pakistan sounds alarm over Spyware that can Hack Phones without Clicking Online Ads

ISLAMABAD – Imagine scrolling through your phone, browsing website or watching an online ad, unaware that hackers could be trying to break into your device.

National Cyber Emergency Response Team sounded the alarm over sophisticated spyware threat that can exploit online advertisements to steal private data and secretly monitor smartphones.

The apparently harmless Ads appearing on smartphone could become gateway for sophisticated spyware, allowing hackers to access private conversations, pictures, passwords and other sensitive information without the user clicking a single link.

Unlike conventional cyber scams that trick users into opening malicious links or downloading infected files, this technique can exploit security vulnerabilities as an advertisement loads on a website or mobile application.

The warning raises serious concerns about digital privacy, particularly for journalists, government officials, researchers and business professionals who handle confidential information on their smartphones.

What is Adfection?

At centre of the warning is cyberattack technique known as Adfection, which turns the digital advertising infrastructure into a potential delivery channel for sophisticated surveillance software.

Normally, online advertisements are displayed through automated advertising networks that connect advertisers with websites and mobile applications.

Cyberattackers can exploit this infrastructure to reach targeted devices, gather information about potential victims and, under certain conditions, deliver spyware by exploiting software vulnerabilities. The most alarming aspect is that a victim may not need to click, download or approve anything for an attack to succeed.

National CERT has emphasized that the appearance of an advertisement alone does not confirm that a device has been compromised. Successful exploitation depends on factors including the device’s security protections, software vulnerabilities and the capabilities of the spyware.

The cybersecurity alert follows findings published on October 15, 2026, by Citizen Lab, a research organization known for investigating digital surveillance and sophisticated spyware operations. According to the research cited in the advisory, Pakistan was among the countries targeted through an advertising-based spyware campaign.

The investigation identified evidence suggesting that certain devices associated with international news network Al Jazeera had been targeted and compromised using Candiru spyware through the same attack technique. The findings show how commercial ads infrastructure can potentially be weaponized for covert surveillance, extending the threat beyond ordinary cybercrime to sensitive institutional and journalistic communications.

Citizen Lab’s investigation uncovered much wider surveillance operation involving Discover-Tech, an Israel-based advertising technology company. Researchers examined around four billion advertising bidding records and found that the company’s advertisements had appeared across nearly 200,000 websites and mobile applications during a four-month period.

National CERT warned that a successful spyware infection could expose highly sensitive personal and professional information. Private messages and conversations, photographs, stored documents, passwords and account credentials could potentially fall into the hands of attackers.

More advanced spyware may also allow unauthorized monitoring of activities or compromise the security of the entire device. For journalists, researchers, government employees and corporate executives, such intrusions could expose confidential sources, official communications, business records and sensitive research.

The consequences could extend beyond individual privacy, creating risks for organizations and institutions handling classified or commercially sensitive information.

The cybersecurity watchdog has advised smartphone users to strengthen their digital security practices rather than relying solely on avoiding suspicious links. Users have been urged to keep their operating systems, browsers and applications updated with the latest security patches. The agency also recommends using devices that continue to receive regular security support.

National CERT also urged users and organizations with credible evidence of spyware infections or suspicious cyber activity to report incidents through its official cyber incident reporting mechanism.

The advisory shows growing challenge for smartphone security, even ordinary activities such as browsing websites or using mobile applications can expose devices to advanced cyber threats when vulnerabilities are exploited.