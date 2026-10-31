Relief for Iqrar ul Hassan as Karachi Court grants Bail in Anti-State Posts Case

KARACHI – Pakistani journalist and Awami Raj Party chief Iqrar ul Hassan has secured legal relief after sessions court in Karachi granted him bail in a case involving allegations of spreading anti-state content on social media.

The court approved his bail application against surety bonds worth Rs200,000, marking a significant development in a case that has seen the television personality arrested in Lahore, transferred to Karachi and subsequently sent to jail on judicial remand.

The decision comes after an earlier setback on October 22, when a judicial magistrate in Karachi’s East district rejected Hassan’s request for bail. The case centres on allegations that the journalist was involved in promoting or circulating material considered anti-state through social media platforms. These allegations remain subject to judicial proceedings.

Iqrar was initially taken into custody from DHA Lahore before being moved to Karachi, where proceedings were initiated in connection with the alleged online activity. On October 19, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) sought an extension of his physical remand as part of its investigation.

However, the court rejected the agency’s request and ordered that Hassan be sent to prison on judicial remand instead. The investigating agency was also directed to submit the case challan within 14 days, setting a deadline for the next stage of the legal proceedings. Three days later, he suffered another legal setback when the judicial magistrate dismissed his bail petition.

His legal position has now changed following the sessions court’s decision to grant bail against Rs200,000 in surety bonds. The ruling provides Hassan an opportunity to secure his release upon fulfilling the court’s conditions, although the criminal proceedings themselves remain unresolved.

Judicial Magistrate Gulraiz Memon approved Hassan’s bail after hearing arguments from the defence and the NCCIA. During the proceedings, defence counsel Ahmed Masood informed the court that the investigation challan had already been submitted and the journalist’s mobile devices were in the agency’s possession.

NCCIA reportedly told the court that no further investigation involving Hassan was required, although the forensic examination report was still pending. The case was registered under multiple provisions of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), including allegations relating to cyberterrorism, cyberstalking and the dissemination of false information.

His lawyers challenged the allegations, maintaining that his social media commentary did not constitute a criminal offence. The court’s latest decision clears the way for Hassan’s release from custody once the required surety bonds are furnished. However, bail does not amount to an acquittal, and the allegations will remain subject to further legal proceedings.