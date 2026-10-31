GC Lahore, LCWU among Major Universities to be renamed under New Punjab Law

LAHORE – Punjab government has ordered six public-sector universities to change their official names under the newly enforced Public Sector Universities (Amendment) Act 2026.

The decision, communicated through an official notification, will affect several of the province’s established educational institutions, including prestigious colleges that were previously granted university status.

Under the amended legislation, the affected institutions have been directed to revise their official identities, with the word “University” to be removed from their names wherever required by the new law. Punjab Higher Education Department has formally informed vice-chancellors and rectors of the decision, instructing them to initiate the administrative process necessary to implement the changes.

Six Institutions to be Renamed

Punjab government’s decision covers following institutions:

Government College Lahore Government College Faisalabad Government College for Women Faisalabad Government College for Women Sialkot Government Sadiq College Bahawalpur Lahore College for Women Lahore

These institutions are among Punjab’s established public-sector higher education establishments, serving thousands of students across different cities.

Despite sweeping changes to institutional names, the provincial government has clarified that the amendment will not alter the academic powers, administrative responsibilities, or existing functions of the affected institutions. Their authority to conduct higher education activities and carry out academic and administrative responsibilities will remain intact under the applicable legal framework.

This means the decision primarily concerns the official names of the institutions rather than their academic operations or legal powers.

After enforcement of amended law, Punjab Higher Education Department directed the administrations of the concerned institutions to complete all necessary formalities to bring their official names into compliance with the legislation. Vice-chancellors and rectors have been instructed to take appropriate measures to implement the revised naming requirements.