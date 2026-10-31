Gujranwala man accused of killing Newlywed Bride killed in CCD Encounter

GUJRANWALA (Daily Pakistan) – The prime suspect in shocking murder of newlywed bride has been killed in alleged police encounter, days after reportedly shooting the woman dead for rejecting his marriage proposal.

The case, which began with a wedding celebration turning into a tragedy, has now taken another deadly twist, with the main accused reportedly losing his life to gunfire from his own accomplices.

Crime Control Department (CCD) had tracked down Sarfaraz and his alleged accomplices in another province, where they had been hiding following the murder of the bride, identified as Saba.

The suspects had reportedly been moving between different locations to avoid arrest. However, investigators managed to trace their whereabouts and apprehended them during an operation conducted last night. As CCD personnel were transporting the arrested suspects back to Gujranwala, armed men allegedly attacked the police team along the route.

Police said Sarfaraz was hit by bullets fired by his own accomplices during the attack and died at the scene. The exact circumstances of the encounter remain unclear, and the police account has yet to be independently verified.

Meanwhile, another accused, identified as Arooba, along with several other suspects, has reportedly been taken into custody as investigators continue examining the circumstances surrounding the murder.

Murder over Rejected Proposal

The incident that triggered the investigation unfolded just days earlier when Saba, a newlywed bride, was returning home with her husband after attending their Walima reception in Gujranwala. The couple had barely begun their married life when their journey turned into a nightmare.

According to the initial police account, two armed men riding a motorcycle intercepted the vehicle near Samanabad Chungi and opened fire, allegedly targeting Saba. Bullets struck the bride in her chest and abdomen, leaving her critically wounded inside the car. She was rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment, but doctors could not save her life. The attack left a family mourning a daughter whose wedding celebrations had ended in bloodshed.

As investigators looked into the circumstances surrounding the killing, a rejected marriage proposal emerged as a possible motive. According to police and details recorded in the First Information Report (FIR), Sarfaraz had allegedly expressed his desire to marry Saba, but his proposal was rejected.

Investigators suspected that Sarfaraz was angered by the refusal and Saba’s subsequent marriage to another man. CCD Gujranwala alleged that he targeted the bride while she was sitting inside the vehicle after her Walima ceremony.

After committing the crime, Sarfaraz reportedly fled the area and sought refuge in a remote location outside Punjab, while investigators launched a search for him and his suspected accomplices. A murder case was registered on the complaint of Saba’s father, and investigators began collecting evidence, including CCTV footage from the surrounding area, to reconstruct the attack and establish the identities of those involved.