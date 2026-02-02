Australia’s history began with the arrival of Indigenous Australians, who are believed to have lived on the continent for at least 65,000 years. These Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples developed rich cultures, languages, and traditions closely connected to the land. They lived as hunter-gatherers and created complex social and spiritual systems, leaving behind rock art, tools, and other evidence of their long-standing civilizations.

European contact with Australia began in the early 17th century, when Dutch explorers mapped parts of the coastline. In 1770, British explorer James Cook claimed the eastern coast for Britain, naming it New South Wales. In 1788, the First Fleet arrived, establishing a British penal colony in Sydney. Over the following decades, more colonies were established across the continent, often leading to violent conflicts with Indigenous peoples and major disruption of their societies.

Throughout the 19th century, Australia saw significant expansion, including the discovery of gold in the 1850s, which led to economic growth, population increases, and migration from around the world. Self-government was gradually introduced in the separate colonies, and by the early 20th century, there was a growing movement for unification. In 1901, the six colonies federated to form the Commonwealth of Australia, becoming a dominion within the British Empire with its own constitution and parliament.

In the 20th century, Australia participated in both World Wars and developed a stronger national identity. Social and economic changes, including the gradual recognition of Indigenous rights, shaped modern Australia. Today, it is a stable, multicultural nation with a democratic government, a strong economy, and a rich cultural heritage that reflects both its Indigenous roots and European settlement.