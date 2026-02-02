The Canada national cricket team is one of the Associate members of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and has played international cricket for many years. Historically Canada competed mainly in regional and lower‑tier international tournaments and did not qualify for early editions of the ICC T20 World Cup. For many years they tried to break through the strong competition among Associate teams, with cricket development happening slowly compared to bigger cricket nations.

Canada finally made its debut in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2024, after winning the Americas regional qualifier to earn a place at the 20‑team tournament. In that first appearance, they played in the group stage and recorded a win against Ireland, although they did not advance further in the competition. The 2024 event marked a major milestone for Canadian cricket as it was their first tournament at this level and showed that they could compete with more established cricketing nations.

For the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, to be co‑hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February to March 2026, Canada again earned qualification through the regional pathway. In June 2025 they dominated the Americas Regional Qualifier held in Ontario, playing against teams including Bermuda, Cayman Islands and the Bahamas. Canada went unbeaten through the qualifier, with convincing wins such as a 110‑run victory over Bermuda and a seven‑wicket triumph against the Bahamas, where bowlers Kaleem Sana and Shivam Sharma were particularly effective and Dilpreet Bajwa finished the chase quickly. This unbeaten campaign secured their place in the 2026 tournament as the 13th team to qualify.

The 2026 event represents Canada’s second consecutive T20 World Cup appearance, showing progression in the team’s development in the shortest format of the game. They are placed in Group D alongside strong teams such as South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates. Canada will kick off their 2026 T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa, giving them another opportunity to compete on the global stage and build on their experience from 2024.

Overall, Canada’s T20 World Cup history reflects the growth of the sport in the country, from long periods without qualification to consistent appearances on cricket’s biggest T20 stage, driven by success in regional qualifiers and an improving pool of players.