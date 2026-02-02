Ireland’s men’s cricket team first qualified for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2009, after becoming an Associate member of the International Cricket Council in 1993. They secured their place in that tournament by winning the 2008 qualifying event and have since qualified for every edition of the T20 World Cup from 2009 through 2024. Ireland gained full member status with the ICC in 2017, which allowed them to play all formats of international cricket including Tests, and helped raise the profile of Irish cricket on the global stage. Across their T20 World Cup appearances, Ireland has played 30 matches with seven wins and 18 losses. Their best results in the competition came in 2009 and 2022, when they reached the second round of the tournament.

In the early years, Ireland had mixed success at the T20 World Cup as they adjusted to international competition. They recorded victories and competitive performances against other Associate nations, but often found it challenging to consistently beat the established Test teams in their group stages. One notable moment outside the World Cup was Ireland’s first ever Twenty20 win against a top Test side when they defeated Pakistan in a bilateral T20 International in 2024, marking a milestone in Irish T20 history.

At the 2024 T20 World Cup, Ireland competed in the main tournament but faced stiff opposition, including a heavy defeat to India and a match against Canada where they could not advance beyond the group stage. These results highlighted areas where the Irish side needed growth but also showed competitive spirit against strong cricketing nations.

Looking toward the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Ireland qualified automatically as a full member and have announced their squad for the event, with Paul Stirling retained as captain and Lorcan Tucker as his deputy. This will be Ireland’s ninth appearance at a T20 World Cup, showing remarkable consistency for a nation that only began competing at this level in 2009. Ireland are placed in Group B alongside Sri Lanka, Australia, Oman, and Zimbabwe, and will be based in Sri Lanka for the group stage matches starting in February 2026.

Ireland’s journey in T20 cricket reflects steady progress from regional qualifiers to a mainstay in global tournaments. Their presence at multiple World Cups demonstrates deeper investment in the shorter format, development of domestic cricket, and emergence of players capable of competing internationally.