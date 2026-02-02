Cricket in Italy is a long‑standing but relatively low‑profile sport compared with football and other major sports in the country. The Italian Cricket Federation became an affiliate member of the International Cricket Council in 1984 and was promoted to associate member status in 1995, giving the team an international structure and enabling it to play official matches against other countries’ national sides. Italy’s early international fixtures included friendly matches and regional contests, and the team developed slowly as participation and interest grew among expatriate communities and local players.

For many years Italy did not qualify for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup or other major ICC global events, but the team competed regularly in European regional qualifiers and other international competitions. The pathway toward global qualification for the 2026 T20 World Cup began with regional qualifying tournaments in 2024. Italy hosted and won the Europe Sub‑regional Qualifier A with notable performances including a dominant win over Romania, which helped secure their place in the next stage of the T20 World Cup qualification process.

Italy’s breakthrough came during the 2025 Europe Regional Final. In a dramatic qualifying tournament against stronger European Associate nations such as Scotland, Jersey and the Netherlands, Italy emerged with enough points and a superior net run rate to clinch one of the available spots for the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will be co‑hosted by India and Sri Lanka. This historic qualification marks the Italian team’s first ever appearance in a T20 Cricket World Cup and their first participation in a major ICC tournament. They secured this achievement despite losing their final match to the Netherlands, finishing ahead of Jersey on net run rate to book their place.

Leading into the 2026 T20 World Cup, there were some changes within the team’s leadership. The former Australian Test player Joe Burns, who had played a key role in Italy’s qualification campaign, was not selected for the World Cup squad due to contractual and availability issues, and Wayne Madsen was named captain for the tournament. This change reflected internal decisions by the Italian Cricket Federation as they prepared for Italy’s debut on cricket’s biggest T20 stage.

Italy’s participation in the 2026 T20 World Cup represents a major milestone for Italian cricket and a breakthrough for the sport in a non‑traditional cricketing nation. They have been placed in a challenging group that includes established T20 teams, giving them a historic opportunity to compete against some of the world’s best and further raise the profile of cricket in Italy.