The New Zealand men’s cricket team, often called the Black Caps, has been one of the most consistent sides in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup since the first tournament in 2007. New Zealand played in every edition of the T20 World Cup from the very beginning, showing strong performances against top cricketing nations. In the early tournaments they reached the semi-final stage in 2007 and continued to establish themselves as a competitive T20 side. New Zealand’s best result came in the 2021 T20 World Cup, when they reached the final but were defeated by Australia, marking their first and only appearance in the championship match of the event. They also reached the semi-finals in 2016 and 2022, demonstrating their regular presence in the latter stages of the competition. Overall, across nine editions through 2024, New Zealand played 47 T20 World Cup matches, winning 25 and losing 19, before qualifying for the next tournament in 2026.

In the 2024 T20 World Cup, New Zealand did not progress beyond the group stage, finishing tenth overall. This was the first time since 2014 that they failed to advance to the later rounds of the global tournament, highlighting the increasing competitiveness of the format and the challenges faced by even strong teams like New Zealand.

In the build-up to the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, New Zealand prepared through bilateral T20 series and tours, using experienced players and emerging talent as they looked to balance consistency with innovation. In the 2025–26 season, they registered series wins such as a 3-1 victory over the West Indies, showcasing depth and form ahead of the World Cup. These preparations were part of New Zealand’s effort to remain competitive on the world stage and to aim for another deep run in the tournament starting in early 2026.

New Zealand’s journey through T20 World Cup history reflects both high achievements and periods of rebuilding. From early semi-final appearances to reaching the final in 2021 and facing setbacks in 2024, the Black Caps have been a respected and competitive team in international Twenty20 cricket. Their role as a consistent qualifier and frequent contender underlines their importance in the global T20 landscape as they head into the 2026 competition.