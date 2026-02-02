Cricket in Oman has grown steadily over the past decade, with the national team emerging as a competitive Associate side in international cricket. Oman became an Associate member of the International Cricket Council and gradually developed its cricket structure through domestic competitions and regional tournaments. The team first qualified for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2016, marking a historic debut on the global stage. In that tournament, Oman recorded their first T20 World Cup victory by defeating Ireland, an important milestone in their cricketing journey.

Oman continued to build on this progress by qualifying for the 2021 T20 World Cup, which was co hosted by Oman and the United Arab Emirates. Playing at home gave the team valuable exposure and confidence, and they managed a win against Papua New Guinea during the tournament. Oman also qualified for the 2024 T20 World Cup, gaining further experience against higher ranked teams. Although they did not progress beyond the initial stages in these editions, their regular presence showed consistency and improvement among Associate nations.

After the 2024 tournament, Oman competed in the Asia and East Asia Pacific regional qualification pathway for the 2026 T20 World Cup. Their strong performances in the regional final, including key wins against teams such as Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, helped them finish among the top teams and secure qualification for the 2026 event. This achievement marked Oman’s fourth appearance in a Men’s T20 World Cup and confirmed their status as a regular competitor at the global level.

For the 2026 T20 World Cup, to be held in India and Sri Lanka, Oman prepared with a balanced squad combining experienced players and emerging talent. They were placed in a challenging group alongside established cricketing nations, giving them another opportunity to test their skills on the world stage. Oman’s T20 World Cup history reflects steady growth, resilience, and the increasing strength of cricket in the Gulf region.