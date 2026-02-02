Scotland made their T20 World Cup debut in 2007, marking their entry into the global stage of the shortest format. Since then, they have participated in multiple editions of the tournament, often facing strong and established cricketing nations. While they have struggled to advance past the group stages, their presence has been a testament to the growing talent in Associate cricket nations.

Over the years, Scotland has had some notable victories, such as defeating Bangladesh in 2009 and Zimbabwe in 2016. These wins highlighted their ability to compete against higher-ranked teams and showcased the fighting spirit the team is known for.

The team’s strengths lie in disciplined bowling and aggressive batting, with several emerging players making a name for themselves in international T20 cricket. While consistency remains a challenge, Scotland continues to develop as a competitive side, aiming to make a significant impact in future T20 World Cups.