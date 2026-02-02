Scotland

The Scotland T20 team is known for its resilience and growing talent on the international stage.

Our Squad

History of Scotland

Scotland made their T20 World Cup debut in 2007, marking their entry into the global stage of the shortest format. Since then, they have participated in multiple editions of the tournament, often facing strong and established cricketing nations. While they have struggled to advance past the group stages, their presence has been a testament to the growing talent in Associate cricket nations.

Over the years, Scotland has had some notable victories, such as defeating Bangladesh in 2009 and Zimbabwe in 2016. These wins highlighted their ability to compete against higher-ranked teams and showcased the fighting spirit the team is known for.

The team’s strengths lie in disciplined bowling and aggressive batting, with several emerging players making a name for themselves in international T20 cricket. While consistency remains a challenge, Scotland continues to develop as a competitive side, aiming to make a significant impact in future T20 World Cups.

Match Schedule

Group A
1st Match
Netherlands
VS
Pakistan
Sat, 07 Feb 2026 · 10:30 AM
Sinhalese Sports Club
Group A
12th Match
Pakistan
VS
USA
Tue, 10 Feb 2026 · 06:30 PM
Sinhalese Sports Club
Group A
27th Match
India
VS
Pakistan
Sun, 15 Feb 2026 · 06:30 PM
R.Premadasa Stadium
Group A
35th Match
Namibia
VS
Pakistan
Wed, 18 Feb 2026 · 02:30 PM
Sinhalese Sports Club

