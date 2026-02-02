Cricket in the United States has a surprisingly long history, dating back to the 18th and 19th centuries, when it was one of the country’s most popular sports. In fact, the first international cricket match was played between the USA and Canada in 1844, making it the oldest international sporting fixture in the world. During the 1800s, cricket thrived in parts of the U.S., especially in Philadelphia, where clubs like the Philadelphia Cricket Club produced high-quality teams that competed internationally. However, the rise of baseball in the late 19th century gradually overshadowed cricket, causing its popularity to decline significantly.

In modern times, the United States has been considered an Associate member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) since 1965, which allows them to participate in international competitions below full member status. The USA has mainly competed in ICC Trophy tournaments, World Cricket League events, and regional qualifiers. They have struggled to consistently reach major tournaments like the Cricket World Cup or T20 World Cup, often facing stiff competition from more established Associate nations. Nevertheless, the team has shown improvement, particularly with the influx of players from cricket-playing nations such as India, Pakistan, and the Caribbean, who bring experience and skill to the squad.

In recent years, the USA has focused on developing cricket domestically. The launch of Major League Cricket (MLC) and other developmental programs aims to professionalize the sport, improve player pathways, and raise the team’s international competitiveness. This investment paid off when the USA qualified for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, co-hosted by the USA and West Indies, marking a historic milestone as the first time the country hosted the event. The team continues to build its profile internationally, balancing homegrown talent with experienced players from overseas, while aiming to establish itself as a competitive force in global T20 cricket.