West Indies

Cricket in the United Arab Emirates has developed steadily over the past few decades, largely driven by the country’s diverse expatriate population from cricket-playing nations. The UAE became an Associate member of the International Cricket Council in 1990 and gradually established itself as a competitive team in regional and global tournaments. The UAE played its first T20 International match in 2007 and soon became a regular participant in ICC qualification events.

The UAE made their first appearance in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2014, after successfully qualifying through the regional pathway. They appeared again in the 2016 T20 World Cup, gaining valuable experience against stronger international teams. Although they did not advance beyond the group stages in these tournaments, their participation helped improve the standard of cricket in the country. The UAE also gained global exposure by hosting major ICC tournaments, including the 2021 T20 World Cup, which was relocated to the UAE due to logistical reasons.

In the years following 2016, the UAE continued to compete in T20 World Cup qualifiers and regional competitions. They narrowly missed qualification for some editions but remained one of the stronger Associate teams in Asia. The team focused on building depth through domestic leagues and youth development, while also benefiting from regular international fixtures hosted at home. Players such as Muhammad Waseem and Chirag Suri played key roles in strengthening the UAE’s T20 performances.

For the 2026 T20 World Cup, the UAE qualified through the Asia regional qualification pathway after strong performances against regional rivals. This qualification marked another important milestone and represented the UAE’s return to the global T20 stage. Entering the 2026 tournament, the team aimed to use its experience, home-grown talent, and familiarity with subcontinent conditions to compete strongly and further establish itself in international T20 cricket.