Four Pakistani soldiers martyred in terrorist attack at Iran border

06:11 PM | 1 Apr, 2023
Source: Radio Pakistan

RAWALPINDI – Four soldiers were martyred when a group of terrorists operating from Iranian side attacked a routine border patrol of Pakistani security forces at Jalgai Sector in district Kech of Balochistan, said military’s media wing on Saturday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the martyrs were indentified as Naik Shair Ahmed, Lance Naik Muhammad Asghar, Sepoy Muhammad Irfan and Sepoy Abdur Rasheed.

Necessary contact with Iranian side is being made for effective action against terrorists on the Iranian side and to prevent such incidents in future.

In January, four Pakistani security personnel were martyred after terrorist launched an attack from across the Pakistan-Iran border in Pangur district of Balochistan.

Pakistan summons Iranian ambassador over cross-border terrorist attack

