President Alvi for remembering poor, needy during Eid celebrations

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi has urged upon the nation to be more dedicated to the cause of Eid ul Azha and help the poor and needy, particularly in a situation amid coronavirus.

In his message to the nation on Eid ul Azha, he said while celebrating an occasion with a spirit of sacrifice, one must not forget the deserving people.

The president felicitated the entire Pakistani nation and the Islamic world on Eid ul Azha, and said that "surely this happy occasion will bring a lot of happiness and accomplishments in our life".

He said Allah Almighty tested His chosen servants by putting them to various challenges.

"These great personalities have been fully successful in the tests, giving us a lesson that the key to success is to be steadfast in the face of trials and difficulties and to be ever ready to make any sacrifice" he said.

He mentioned that the whole world was concerned about the coronavirus, which had negatively impacted the people across the globe.

He said the pandemic had taken a heavy toll on the world economically, with even the powerful governments struggling to provide relief to their people.

The president quoted a hadith as saying that when the people around Madinah were suffering from famine, Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) forbade them to collect more meat for more than three days (Saheeh Bukhari, hadeeth 5569).

"Therefore, one must find the needy people around them and some share of the sacrifice must be delivered to them," he said.

He stressed that the most important thing at this point was not to ignore the safety measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"On this occasion, we should pray to Allah Almighty to protect us from the negative impact of this pandemic. Amen," he said.