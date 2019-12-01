FM Qureshi in Colombo on two-day official visit
Associated Press of Pakistan
11:33 PM | 1 Dec, 2019
FM Qureshi in Colombo on two-day official visit
Share

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday reached Sri Lanka on a two-day official visit where he is scheduled to call on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Upon his arrival in Colombo, he was received by Ambassador P Selvaraj, Additional Secretary Bilateral Affairs (East), Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sri Lanka, Pakistan High Commission in Sri Lanka in a tweet said.

According to a curtain raiser earlier shared by Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal on his twitter account on Sunday, during his call on, the foreign minister would felicitate the new Sri Lankan leadership.

"The foreign minister will have separate meeting with his newly-appointed Sri Lankan counterpart, Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

The two sides will exchange views on the entire gamut of bilateral relations and matters pertaining to regional and international issues," the curtain raiser said which was also shared on the popular social media tool by Pakistan High Commission in Colombo.

It further said Pakistan and Sri Lanka enjoyed close, cordial ties based on mutual trust and understanding.

"The bilateral relationship is broad-based and multifaceted, covering diverse fields including political, trade, commercial, defence, people to people contacts and cultural exchanges. High level visits are a regular feature of Pakistan-Sri Lankan relations."

More From This Category
FO blasts India's false claims about persecution ...
10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ...
08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Former Pakistan Air Force chief passes away
07:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CJP Khosa stresses judges, lawyers' training to ...
06:54 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Pakistan Army chief Bajwa visits SSG headquarters
06:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CTD arrests Afghan terrorist involved in blast ...
05:29 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr