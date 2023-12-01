Nestlé Pakistan contributes PKR 5 million to support hundreds of children at SOS Children’s Village

LAHORE – Committed to the welfare, upbringing, and education of orphaned children of Pakistan Nestlé Pakistan extended corporate contribution worth PKR 5 million to support SOS Children’s Village in its endeavors, as part of its philosophy of Creating Shared Value (CSV).
Talking at the event, Jason Avanceña, CEO, Nestlé Pakistan said, “It’s a privilege to be here today to witness the incredible work SOS Children’s Villages is doing for the communities of Pakistan especially its voluntary efforts in providing a loving and nurturing environment for orphaned children.
“It is highly commendable to see how your organization is tirelessly working toward empowering these children. Your tireless efforts have made a profound difference in the lives of countless individuals and communities in Pakistan. And it is this passion that has always led Nestlé to partner and support your activities and projects in the past too,” he said.
He added that, Nestlé Pakistan believes in the philosophy of Creating Shared Value (CSV) where we collectively work towards a clear, common goal: to be a ‘force for good’. “We recognize that we have a responsibility to contribute to the well-being and development of the communities in which we operate,” he said.
Thanking Nestlé for its contribution, Souriya Anwar, President SOS Children’s Villages said, “We are grateful for Nestlé’s support towards our cause. The concept of SOS is to provide a loving, caring, and secure home to the parent-deprived community of children. At present, SOS has 15 Children’s Villages, 4 Children’s Homes, 13 Youth Homes, 22 Herman Gmeiner Schools and 4 Technical Training Centres in Pakistan.”
‘Nestlé Cares’, the company’s voluntary program provides the opportunity to engage and assist underprivileged communities through direct and indirect participation. Nestlé has been active in supporting and providing humanitarian assistance to vulnerable communities where needed. Nestlé continues to actively engage in initiatives that promote sustainability, community development, and social welfare.
Nestlé Pakistan is providing clean and safe drinking water to approximately 72,000 people through its seven water filtration facilities around its manufacturing sites in different cities. Nestlé also served 2.49 billion fortified servings of value-added nutritious products last year alone across all occasions and life stages. Meanwhile, Nestlé For Healthier Kids (N4HK), Nestlé’s global nutritional awareness initiative has reached out to 360,000 students and 2200 teachers through a curriculum-based education program promoting healthy nutrition, hydration, hygiene and active lifestyle.
SOS Children’s Villages of Pakistan is a non-profit organization working for the welfare, upbring and education of orphan and abandoned children of Pakistan since 1977. The concept of SOS is to provide a loving, caring, and secure home to the parent-deprived community of children.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar in the open bank market on Friday.
On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 285.3 for buying and 288.15 for selling.
Euro moves down to 311 for buying and 314 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358.5 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands at 78 whereas the Saudi Riyal rate stands at 76.20.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.3
|288.15
|Euro
|EUR
|311
|314
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|361.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.2
|77
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.67
|767.67
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.59
|39.98
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.38
|41.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.63
|36.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.49
|1.56
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.7
|935.7
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.26
|749.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.63
|78.33
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.93
|27.23
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.9
|328.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.23
|8.38
KARACHI – The gold price continues to climb up in the local market in line of upward trend in international market.
On Thursday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,400, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,390.
Meanwhile, the 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs199,282, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs190,225 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs163,050.
In international market, the price of precious metal hovers around $2,045 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Karachi
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Quetta
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Attock
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Multan
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,400
|PKR 2,696
