Nestlé Pakistan contributes PKR 5 million to support hundreds of children at SOS Children’s Village

05:10 PM | 1 Dec, 2023
LAHORE – Committed to the welfare, upbringing, and education of orphaned children of Pakistan Nestlé Pakistan extended corporate contribution worth PKR 5 million to support SOS Children’s Village in its endeavors, as part of its philosophy of Creating Shared Value (CSV).

Talking at the event, Jason Avanceña, CEO, Nestlé Pakistan said, “It’s a privilege to be here today to witness the incredible work SOS Children’s Villages is doing for the communities of Pakistan especially its voluntary efforts in providing a loving and nurturing environment for orphaned children.

“It is highly commendable to see how your organization is tirelessly working toward empowering these children. Your tireless efforts have made a profound difference in the lives of countless individuals and communities in Pakistan. And it is this passion that has always led Nestlé to partner and support your activities and projects in the past too,” he said.

He added that, Nestlé Pakistan believes in the philosophy of Creating Shared Value (CSV) where we collectively work towards a clear, common goal: to be a ‘force for good’. “We recognize that we have a responsibility to contribute to the well-being and development of the communities in which we operate,” he said.

Thanking Nestlé for its contribution, Souriya Anwar, President SOS Children’s Villages said, “We are grateful for Nestlé’s support towards our cause. The concept of SOS is to provide a loving, caring, and secure home to the parent-deprived community of children. At present, SOS has 15 Children’s Villages, 4 Children’s Homes, 13 Youth Homes, 22 Herman Gmeiner Schools and 4 Technical Training Centres in Pakistan.”

‘Nestlé Cares’, the company’s voluntary program provides the opportunity to engage and assist underprivileged communities through direct and indirect participation. Nestlé has been active in supporting and providing humanitarian assistance to vulnerable communities where needed. Nestlé continues to actively engage in initiatives that promote sustainability, community development, and social welfare.

Nestlé Pakistan is providing clean and safe drinking water to approximately 72,000 people through its seven water filtration facilities around its manufacturing sites in different cities. Nestlé also served 2.49 billion fortified servings of value-added nutritious products last year alone across all occasions and life stages. Meanwhile, Nestlé For Healthier Kids (N4HK), Nestlé’s global nutritional awareness initiative has reached out to 360,000 students and 2200 teachers through a curriculum-based education program promoting healthy nutrition, hydration, hygiene and active lifestyle.

SOS Children’s Villages of Pakistan is a non-profit organization working for the welfare, upbring and education of orphan and abandoned children of Pakistan since 1977. The concept of SOS is to provide a loving, caring, and secure home to the parent-deprived community of children.

