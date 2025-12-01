Suicide Blast in Lakki Marwat kills Policeman, injures five

PESHAWAR – A suicide bomber targeted police mobile in Lakki Marwat district, KP, killing one officer and injuring five others. The brazen assault sent waves of fear through the local community and raised serious security concerns.

The victim has been identified as Head Constable Alauddin. Those wounded in attack include Assistant Sub-Inspector Haq Nawaz, Constable Yar Muhammad, and Elite Force Constables Kamal Ahmad and Naeemullah, along with Constable Nasrullah.

Authorities confirmed that the bomber specifically targeted Tajori police mobile van. A high-intensity search operation has been launched to track down the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi strongly condemned attack, praising courage of police officers and vowing that their sacrifices will not go in vain. “The provincial government stands firmly with our police,” Afridi said, adding that such cowardly acts will not weaken their resolve to maintain law and order.

This attack marks yet another grave challenge to the security forces in the region, highlighting the ongoing threat of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.