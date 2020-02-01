Civilian injured in unprovoked Indian fire along LoC
Web Desk
09:13 PM | 1 Feb, 2020
Civilian injured in unprovoked Indian fire along LoC
Share

MUZAFFARABAD – Indian troops on Saturday deliberately targetted civilian population of Azad Kashmir as they resorted to unprovoked fire along the Line of Control at Satwal sector, reports say.

Dure to indiscriminate firing, a 45-year-old resident of village Madarpur sustained serious injuries.

The injured has been shifted to nearby medical facility for necessary medical care, according to the Radio Pakistan.

More to follow...

More From This Category
Medical supplies from Pakistan for ...
03:24 PM | 2 Feb, 2020
Pakistani doctor praised for volunteering to ...
02:24 PM | 2 Feb, 2020
Coronavirus death toll crosses 300
02:14 PM | 2 Feb, 2020
Envoy recommends not to evacuate Pakistanis from ...
11:04 AM | 2 Feb, 2020
Pakistan's efforts help cool down middle east ...
10:43 AM | 2 Feb, 2020
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over fresh LoC ...
12:01 AM | 2 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Peshawar Zalmi becomes first PSL franchise to launch a perfume
09:35 PM | 1 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr