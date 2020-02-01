Civilian injured in unprovoked Indian fire along LoC
09:13 PM | 1 Feb, 2020
Share
MUZAFFARABAD – Indian troops on Saturday deliberately targetted civilian population of Azad Kashmir as they resorted to unprovoked fire along the Line of Control at Satwal sector, reports say.
Dure to indiscriminate firing, a 45-year-old resident of village Madarpur sustained serious injuries.
The injured has been shifted to nearby medical facility for necessary medical care, according to the Radio Pakistan.
More to follow...
- Medical supplies from Pakistan for coronavirus-hit city arrives in ...03:24 PM | 2 Feb, 2020
- Riversong has officially launched in Pakistan03:01 PM | 2 Feb, 2020
- Pakistani doctor praised for volunteering to treat coronavirus ...02:24 PM | 2 Feb, 2020
-
- Philippines confirms first coronavirus death outside China11:35 AM | 2 Feb, 2020
Peshawar Zalmi becomes first PSL franchise to launch a perfume
09:35 PM | 1 Feb, 2020
- New Matlida movie set to be released on Netflix02:52 PM | 1 Feb, 2020
- Bill Gates' daughter set to marry Muslim millionaire Nayel Nassar02:12 PM | 1 Feb, 2020
- #GirlDads are the luckiest men in the world: Ali Khan Tareen01:51 PM | 1 Feb, 2020
- Envoy recommends not to evacuate Pakistanis from coronavirus-hit Wuhan11:04 AM | 2 Feb, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019