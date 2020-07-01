61 areas reopened in Lahore, smart lockdown extended in seven localities

02:02 PM | 1 Jul, 2020
61 areas reopened in Lahore, smart lockdown extended in seven localities
LAHORE - Punjab government has reopened 61 areas in Lahore while smart lockdown has been extended in seven localities for another three days amid ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Punjab government has issued an extension notification regarding lockdown in the province and according to Primary and Secondary Health Punjab, the notification will be effective immediately and will remain in force till July 15.

Educational institutions, wedding halls, restaurants, parks and cinema halls will remain closed and social and religious gatherings, sports activities will not be allowed during the ongoing lockdown.

All business locations will remain open from Monday till Friday from 9 am to 7 pm, while medical stores, puncture shops, flour mill, tandoor ovens, agricultural workshops will be allowed to remain open 24 hours a day.

Grocery stores will be allowed to open all week, from 9am to 7pm.

Call centers will be allowed to open with 50% staff while inter-district transport will be allowed to operate 24 hours a day.

