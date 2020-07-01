Azam Suleman sworn in as Ombudsman Punjab
LAHORE – Seasoned bureaucrat Major (r) Azam Suleman on Wednesday took oath as Ombudsman Punjab during a solemn ceremony at the at the Governor's House.
Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar administered oath to the incumbent provincial ombudsman.
Provincial Minister Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz, Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafiq Malik, Secretary to Governor Dr. Rashid Mansoor and some government officials attended the ceremony with limited guests due to the health SOPs in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.
Azam Suleman - a senior officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), who recently retired in Grade 22 as Secretary Interior, has also previously served as Chief Secretary Sindh and Punjab.
