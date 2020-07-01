Punjab governor signs Guru Nanak University Bill
LAHORE – Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar on Wednesday signed the Baba Guru Nanak University Nankana Sahib Bill 2020.
After the enactment of the bill, the Punjab government would establish a university on international standards with degree awarding status.
"Baba Guru Nanak University will excel in academic and research and prove to be center of excellence in various disciplines," the governor hoped.
He said professionals of international renown had expressed their willingness to be linked with the Baba Guru Nanak University.
Sarwar said the establishment of a university in the historic city of Nankana Sahib would usher in a new era of progress, prosperity and knowledge.
Baba Guru Nanak University was being built to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji - founder of Sikh religion.
The selection of the site was more significant as Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born in Nankana Sahib.
Pakistan government of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) also constructed Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib to facilitate the Sikh pilgrims from across the globe especially India. Founder of the Sikh religion Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji was buried in Kartarpur Sahib.
Prime Minsiter Imran Khan had laid the foundation stone of the Baba Guru Nanak University Nankana Sahib on October 29, 2019 as part of his vision to accommodate minorities in the country in the light of sayings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah - Father of the nation and founder of Pakistan.
