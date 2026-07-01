Fiza Ali honoured at UK Parliament, award sparks online debate

Pakistani actress and television host Fiza Ali has been honoured with a special award at the Parliament of the United Kingdom, with videos and photos from the ceremony quickly going viral on social media.

The award was presented in recognition of her contributions to promoting respect for women and responsible media. Fiza was accompanied at the ceremony by her husband, UK-based businessman Aijaz Khan, and their daughter. Clips of her receiving the honour were widely shared online, drawing mixed reactions from social media users.

Fiza Ali has also remained in the spotlight in recent months due to her personal life. Since marrying Aijaz Khan, the couple have regularly shared light-hearted and humorous videos on social media. While many followers enjoy their content, others have criticised it.

The award has sparked a debate online, with many users congratulating the actress and praising her achievement. However, others questioned the basis for the honour, asking what notable contributions she had made to women’s empowerment or responsible media to merit the recognition.

Some social media users sarcastically suggested that the award was linked to her husband, while others criticised her online content and questioned the selection process.

Despite the ongoing debate, Fiza Ali has not yet issued any public statement regarding the award or the criticism surrounding it.