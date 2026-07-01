Gold Rates Today in Pakistan – 18, 21 and 24Karat Gold Price

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs424,836 Per Tola in the local market on July 01, 2026 Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of gold declined by Rs3,515 in previous session, settling at Rs364,228.
|Commodity
|Unit
|Old Price
|Change
|New Price
|Gold
|Per tola
|428,936
|-4,100
|424,836
|Gold
|10 grams
|367,743
|-3,515
|364,228
|Silver
|Per tola
|6,324
|+25
|6,349
In the international market, gold prices also remained under pressure, with the metal shedding $41 per ounce to trade at $4,024 per ounce, including a $20 premium.
21 Karat Gold Prices
|Unit
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|395,644
|377,660
|323,708.
|Per 1 Gram
|34,147
|32,595
|27,939
|Per 10 Grams
|339,114
|323,700
|277,457
|Per Ounce
|967,848
|923,855
|791,876
Silver prices registered upward trend, with the rate increasing by Rs25 per tola to Rs6,349.
The decline in domestic gold prices reflects movements in global bullion markets, which continue to influence local rates alongside currency fluctuations and import costs.
Per Tola Gold Price hits Rs431,323 in Pakistan after another jump