Gold Rates Today in Pakistan – 18, 21 and 24Karat Gold Price

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs424,836 Per Tola in the local market on July 01, 2026 Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of gold declined by Rs3,515 in previous session, settling at Rs364,228.

Commodity Unit Old Price Change New Price Gold Per tola 428,936 -4,100 424,836 Gold 10 grams 367,743 -3,515 364,228 Silver Per tola 6,324 +25 6,349

In the international market, gold prices also remained under pressure, with the metal shedding $41 per ounce to trade at $4,024 per ounce, including a $20 premium.

21 Karat Gold Prices

Unit 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 395,644 377,660 323,708. Per 1 Gram 34,147 32,595 27,939 Per 10 Grams 339,114 323,700 277,457 Per Ounce 967,848 923,855 791,876

Silver prices registered upward trend, with the rate increasing by Rs25 per tola to Rs6,349.

The decline in domestic gold prices reflects movements in global bullion markets, which continue to influence local rates alongside currency fluctuations and import costs.