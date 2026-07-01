Per Tola Gold Prices in Pakistan fall to Rs419,636 amid back to back losses

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan extended their downward trend, with price of 24-karat gold falling by Rs5,200 per tola to Rs419,636, in line with a dip in international bullion markets. Silver prices also recorded losses as global precious metal rates weakened.

On Wednesday, 24 Karat gold prices in Pakistan dropped by Rs5,200, bringing it down to Rs419,636. The price of 10 grams of gold also fell by Rs4,458, settling at Rs359,770.

Today Gold Prices

Metal Change New Price Gold (Per Tola) -Rs5,200 Rs419,636 Gold (10 Grams) -Rs4,458 Rs359,770 Gold (International, Per Ounce) -$52 $3,972 Silver (Per Tola) -Rs107 Rs6,242

The latest decline comes just a day after gold prices had already slipped by Rs4,100 per tola, when the precious metal closed at Rs424,836 on Tuesday, extending the ongoing downward trend in the domestic market.

The fall in local prices followed weakness in the global bullion market, where gold shed $52 per ounce to trade at $3,972 per ounce, including a $20 premium.

Silver prices also moved lower alongside gold. The price of silver declined by Rs107 per tola, with the new rate settling at Rs6,242.

Market analysts say fluctuations in international bullion prices continue to have a direct impact on Pakistan’s gold market, with local rates closely tracking global trends and movements in the value of the US dollar.