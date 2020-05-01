China Road and Bridge Corporation donates medical supplies to Pakistan
Associated Press of Pakistan
08:21 PM | 1 May, 2020
BEIJING - China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) has donated a batch of medical supplies including 20,000 surgical masks, 5,000 N95 masks, 300 protection gowns, 1,000 surgical gloves, and 20 temperature check guns to help fight Pakistan Covid-19.

Lyu Yan, deputy general manager of Pakistan division said that the CRBC has been busy purchasing anti-pandemic medical supplies since the Covid-19 broke out in Pakistan.

Overcoming difficulties, the staff has finally sent the goods to Pakistan and donated them to the Pakistani government at the earliest time, China Economic Net reported on Friday.

Lyu Yan remarked that the CRBC will work with the Pakistani side to tide over the challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic as its staff and the Pakistani people have shared a bond of brotherhood for decades.

