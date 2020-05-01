KP announces to conduct 10,000 COVID-19 tests on daily basis

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced to conduct 10,000 COVID-19 tests on daily basis.

According to media details, in its official declaration the provincial regime said that five family members of the affected person will be tested adding that If there are more than five persons in the affectee’s family then tests of elderly people will be conducted.

In the changing policy in the province, the staff working on frontline will be given priority

The testing procedure will be divided into separate categories with different names.

The passengers arriving from abroad will be tested within 48 hours.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the KP government has so far conducted coronavirus tests of over 17,000 persons.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has also reported highest number of deaths, a total of 122, while Sindh and Punjab follow with 112 and 106 fatalities respectively.