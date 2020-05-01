NDMA denies reports about dubious purchases of COVID-19 related items
Share
ISLAMABAD - The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday denied a news item alleging that the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (MNSRC) was skeptical over the purchases of COVID-19 items by NDMA.
Commenting on the news item reported by a section of media, he said the ministry had not expressed its reservations over the purchases and media had reported the contents of letter totally out of context.
The complete details of the COVID-19 equipment purchased by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is available on its website.
The spokesman said that the details of purchased items were being updated at the website and being regularly shared with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health and Secretary Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination by Chairman NDMA.
- COVID19: Pakistan confirms 417 deaths; Coronavirus cases soar above ...01:23 PM | 2 May, 2020
- PM Imran to chair PTI' lawmakers meeting over COVID-19 situation on ...12:37 PM | 2 May, 2020
- PM Imran launches web portal today to register sacked citizens whislt ...11:30 AM | 2 May, 2020
- Quarantine coach catches fire at Lahore railway station11:06 AM | 2 May, 2020
- UK's Minister for Climate terms Pakistan's Billion Tree Programme as ...10:44 AM | 2 May, 2020
- Sushmita Sen recites Quranic verses during live session04:18 PM | 1 May, 2020
- Millions are grieving with us at the moment: Irrfan Khan’s family ...04:17 PM | 1 May, 2020
- Paper towels may remove virus missed by poor hand washing: study03:59 PM | 1 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020