Karachi man receives e-challan for motorcycle stolen four years ago

LAHORE – A Karachi citizen was left shocked after receiving an e-challan for a motorcycle that was stolen four years ago.

The motorcycle was taken from outside his house, and the incident was reported to the Tipu Sultan police station. However, the owner was shocked to learn that the motorcycle, which he had not been able to recover, had been involved in traffic violations.

On October 27, the citizen received an e-challan of Rs5,000 for a traffic violation committed by the stolen motorcycle, with a note that the rider had not been wearing a helmet.

The e-challan, sent to his home, raised serious questions about the effectiveness of the police and the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) in Karachi.

The concerned citizen expressed his disbelief, stating that while the authorities had failed to recover his stolen motorcycle, they had no trouble issuing a fine for its traffic violations.

He demanded that police authorities track down the individual seen riding his motorcycle without a helmet and recover the stolen bike.

This incident has sparked concerns about the lack of coordination between law enforcement agencies in tackling motorcycle theft and ensuring the recovery of stolen vehicles.