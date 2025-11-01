Three holidays announced for schools

SHEIKHUPURA – Preparations have been completed for the 556th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, with the district administration announcing a three-day holiday for all public and private educational institutions in Nankana Sahib.

A spokesperson for the district administration said all 24 government schools and private institutions across the city will remain closed from November 4 to 6 in connection with the upcoming festivities.

Academic activities at Baba Guru Nanak University will also remain suspended from November 3 to 6, while local colleges have been directed to remain closed during the celebrations to ensure smooth arrangements in the city.

Authorities have issued an official notification confirming the closure of educational institutions.

The district administration stated that these measures aim to facilitate the large number of visitors and ensure a peaceful and well-organized celebration in honor of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s 556th birth anniversary.