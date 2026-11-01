PIA expands China Network with Direct Flights to Beijing, Major Airline Partnerships

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) resumed direct flights between Islamabad and Beijing on October 30, alongside strategic partnerships with three major Chinese carriers to expand travel connectivity across Beijing.

The development is major step towards strengthening bilateral ties, opening fresh opportunities for business travellers, students, tourists, and diplomats while supporting growing economic cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

With restoration of Islamabad-Beijing route, Pakistan’s national flag carrier aims to rebuild its presence in the Chinese aviation market and offer passengers improved access to some of China’s leading commercial and industrial centres. Under revised flight schedule, PIA will operate direct service between Islamabad and Beijing every Friday, restoring regular air connectivity between the two capitals following years of disruptions.

The airline pledged to provide passengers with reliable services, improved travel facilities, and competitive ticket prices, making journeys between Pakistan and China more convenient and affordable. The restored route is important for Pakistani students pursuing education in China, business delegations involved in bilateral trade, and diplomatic officials who frequently travel between the two countries.

The national airline strengthened cooperation with three leading Chinese airlines: Air China, Shenzhen Airlines, and Hainan Airlines. The arrangement is designed to extend PIA’s reach beyond Beijing and connect Pakistani passengers with additional destinations across China’s vast domestic aviation network.

Through its cooperation with Air China, travellers arriving in Beijing will be able to access onward domestic flight connections, reducing the difficulties associated with reaching other Chinese cities.

The broader partnerships with Shenzhen Airlines and Hainan Airlines are expected to enhance connectivity, expand travel options, and strengthen PIA’s competitive position in the Chinese market. The expanded airline cooperation is expected to provide onward connectivity to as many as 26 destinations across China, offering Pakistani travellers significantly more options beyond the capital.

Shenzhen Airlines will help facilitate connections through its Shenzhen-based network, while Hainan Airlines will offer additional travel opportunities through its domestic routes, including services linked to Haikou. The development could prove particularly beneficial for Pakistani exporters, investors, and entrepreneurs who regularly visit Chinese manufacturing hubs and industrial centres.

Aviation links between Pakistan and China have existed for decades, but the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent operational challenges disrupted regular services. The latest restoration follows a more recent interruption in PIA’s Islamabad-Beijing operations, with the airline returning to the route on October 30.

The demand for improved connectivity remained strong among students, business communities, overseas Pakistanis, and diplomatic circles, particularly as economic and educational exchanges between the two countries continue to expand. The resumption of direct flights comes at important time for Pakistan-China economic relations, with CPEC continuing to serve as a major framework for infrastructure development, investment, and industrial cooperation.

Improved air connectivity could help facilitate meetings between investors, accelerate business travel, encourage tourism, and make it easier for professionals working on joint projects to move between the two countries.

For PIA, the renewed operation presents opportunity to strengthen its international network, attract additional passengers, and generate revenue through increased traffic on connecting routes. The national carrier reiterated its commitment to maintaining regular services, offering competitive fares, and working closely with its Chinese aviation partners to improve travel arrangements.