75-year-old man dies just a day after remarrying 35-year-old woman

A 75-year-old man from Indian state of Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district passed away just one day after marrying a 35-year-old woman. The man, identified as Sangro Ram, was a farmer by profession.

He had been living alone since the death of his first wife a year ago. Despite his age, Sangro decided to remarry and wed 35-year-old Manbhawati in a court marriage, followed by a small ceremony at a temple.

Sangro’s decision to remarry was met with opposition from local villagers, who advised him against marrying at such an advanced age. Nonetheless, he went ahead with the marriage.

Manbhawati, who had been married before, has two daughters and a son from her previous marriage. Sangro assured her that he would take responsibility for her children as well.

According to Manbhawati, the day after their wedding, Sangro suddenly fell ill early in the morning. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The sudden and unexpected death raised suspicions among Sangro’s relatives, who have now filed a police complaint.