CM Gandapur accuses Aleema Khan of dividing PTI with MI’s support

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has leveled serious allegations against Aleema Khan, the sister of PTI founder Imran Khan, accusing her of causing rifts within the party.

He also alleged that she was receiving support from Military Intelligence (MI) and other elements within the establishment to further her personal agenda.

In a video statement, Gandapur reiterated his loyalty to Imran Khan, emphasizing that he had always been truthful to his leader.

The chief minister stated he had informed Imran Khan about the developments during his meeting with him in Adiala Jail.

He also added that at the beginning, he faced difficulties in meeting Imran Khan, and communication from the former prime minister was mainly through his sisters. Gandapur claimed that this led to a growing divide within the party.

Turning his attention to the controversial KPK budget, Gandapur defended his government’s decision to present the budget, explaining that they did so to avoid disqualification.

“There were no instructions from Imran Khan to withhold the budget. We had no choice but to present it. However, after that, we were targeted in campaigns, branded as traitors, which was completely unfair,” he said.

He revealed that multiple attempts were made to seek clarification from Imran Khan’s sisters but received no response, which left many party members feeling as if they were working against the leader.

He also strongly denied accusations that he was part of any plan to sideline Imran Khan/

Gandapur also accused Aleema Khan of playing a major role in sowing division within PTI, alleging that internal factions were being fueled to serve personal interests rather than focusing on party unity. He claimed that some members were being undermined, which was lowering morale, and no concrete actions were being taken for Khan’s release from jail.

He further stressed that the infighting within PTI, attributed to Aleema Khan’s influence, was detrimental to the party’s goals, especially in these challenging times.