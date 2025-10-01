Faisalabad Electric Bus Routes revealed

FAISALABAD – Faisalabad welcomes a Electric Buses as first batch started comfortable commute for residents of country’s third most populated region. The full fleet of 86 buses is expected to be coming soon, offering residents cleaner, quieter, and more affordable way to travel.

Electric Bus project is part of CM Maryam Nawaz provincial campaign, which aims to introduce 1,500 electric buses across the region. For Faisalabad commuters, the plan promises modern, low-cost travel integrated with the city’s upcoming metro lines.

Rs. 20 flat fare is fixed for general passengers; women, students, senior citizens, and differently-abled passengers travel for free. Bus Depots & charging stations are Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Sargodha Road, and Gutwala Road.

Faisalabad Electric Bus Routes

Planned metro routes (Red and Orange lines) will link key corridors like Samundri Road to Sargodha Road and Jaranwala Road to Jhang Road.

Commuters will also benefit from smart infrastructure: a command center will monitor operations, while bus stops will feature amenities such as seating, water coolers, fans, mini-cafes, and real-time digital information.

A mobile app will allow riders to track buses live, check arrival times, and receive alerts.